Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $195.00 at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,025. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,884 shares of company stock worth $15,071,485 in the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 313,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,967,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

