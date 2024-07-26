Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.900-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.350-11.450 EPS.
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $12.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.63.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
