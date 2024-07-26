Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.900-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.350-11.450 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $12.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

