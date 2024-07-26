RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $134.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $136.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.55.

RPM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.61. The stock had a trading volume of 459,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,736. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 193.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

