Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 338,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 603,668 shares.The stock last traded at $101.44 and had previously closed at $97.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.42.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $3,708,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.