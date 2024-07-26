Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.22. 301,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,454. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $136.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average of $118.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,129 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

