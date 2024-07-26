Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the June 30th total of 428,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 1,765,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,643. Safe and Green Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single or multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

