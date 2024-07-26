Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.
Separately, Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Sanofi Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,800. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
