Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s previous close.

SVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NYSE:SVV opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. Savers Value Village has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at $25,076,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160,176 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth about $2,607,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

