Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 149,439 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.