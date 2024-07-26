Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh Buys 2,000 Shares

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $88.85 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Read More

