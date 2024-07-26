Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.90.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $133,156,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2,624.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 918,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 884,381 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,969,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,585.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 704,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 662,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

