Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 546.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seven & i Price Performance

SVNDY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 318,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.