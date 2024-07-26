Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,104 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 559.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 5,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 446.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE PKG traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.07. 145,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,825. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

