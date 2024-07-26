Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 148.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. 412,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,952. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

