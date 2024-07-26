Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Natixis grew its stake in International Paper by 437.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 77,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,992 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in International Paper by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 273,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 590.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 36.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 95,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 25,487 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

