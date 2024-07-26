Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 7,728 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $602,280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,226,000 after buying an additional 1,472,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Motors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,815,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,199,000 after buying an additional 438,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

General Motors Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. 5,547,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,931,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

