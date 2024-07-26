Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $6.99 on Friday, reaching $173.01. 452,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,868. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

