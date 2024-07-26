Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,851 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Xerox by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 191,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 141,079 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 74,382 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,656,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Stock Down 0.9 %

XRX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,699. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.58. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Xerox

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

