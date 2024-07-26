Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 174.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 239,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 172,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,592 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 109,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $5,227,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

