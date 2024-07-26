Shell Asset Management Co. Has $495,000 Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE RNR traded up $5.08 on Friday, reaching $224.67. 102,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,842. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.40.

Get Our Latest Report on RenaissanceRe

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.