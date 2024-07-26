Shell Asset Management Co. Has $610,000 Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

AIT stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.15. 49,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.83 and its 200-day moving average is $188.80. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.38 and a 12 month high of $215.64. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

