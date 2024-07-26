Shell Asset Management Co. Has $650,000 Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,660,000 after acquiring an additional 784,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $83,733,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after acquiring an additional 180,694 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 210.0% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 158,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $103.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,604. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.54.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

