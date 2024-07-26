Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

CF traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 415,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.