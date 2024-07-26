Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

eBay Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,211. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.