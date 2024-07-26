Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,696 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 28.6% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 569.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 67,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.49. 36,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,564. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.21 and its 200 day moving average is $167.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

