Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 5,458 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,984,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MAA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.44. The stock had a trading volume of 141,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average is $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $153.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

