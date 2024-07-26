Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 4,874 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after buying an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $18.15 on Friday, reaching $121.54. 12,377,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.71.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

