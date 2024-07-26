Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,158 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.94. The company had a trading volume of 74,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,544. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.46.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

