Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,981 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

NYSE CUBI traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $65.90. 196,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.65. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

