Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 211 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Atkore by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,329,000 after purchasing an additional 595,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 20.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,935,000 after purchasing an additional 126,699 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.16. The stock had a trading volume of 97,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,063. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average is $156.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

