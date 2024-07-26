Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 25,400 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,663. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. Research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

