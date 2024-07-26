Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,387 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,735. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.96 and a 200-day moving average of $326.03. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 475.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $422.00 to $396.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

