Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 714 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 214,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 110,297 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 2,457.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 135,952 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tanger by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after purchasing an additional 771,066 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,141,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tanger

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.