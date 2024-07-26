Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $9,787,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after buying an additional 278,686 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,256,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 60,748 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 65,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,902. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 252.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

