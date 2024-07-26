Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.100-11.400 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $6.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $351.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

