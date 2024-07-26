Short Interest in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Increases By 67.8%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BRTR opened at $50.56 on Friday. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97.

Get BlackRock Total Return ETF alerts:

BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Total Return ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Total Return ETF stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Total Return ETF ( NASDAQ:BRTR Free Report ) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of BlackRock Total Return ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.