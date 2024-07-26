Short Interest in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Increases By 67.8%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BRTR opened at $50.56 on Friday. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Total Return ETF
