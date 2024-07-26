Short Interest in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Decreases By 50.0%

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of byNordic Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $240,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in byNordic Acquisition by 832.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 361,957 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of byNordic Acquisition stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. byNordic Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Featured Stories

