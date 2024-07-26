Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Decreases By 95.7%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

TDSC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.43. 10,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,294. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $230.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.