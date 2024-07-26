Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Decreases By 95.7%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
TDSC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.43. 10,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,294. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $230.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile
The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.