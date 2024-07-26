Short Interest in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Increases By 68.4%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the June 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of CDXC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. 44,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.65.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDXC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $139,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.