Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Decreases By 66.7%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDIGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,720,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of GLDI stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.85 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average is $147.56.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $1.4424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.19%.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile



See Also

