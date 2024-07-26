Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Declines By 62.7%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Deswell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

DSWL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 2,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,387. Deswell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

About Deswell Industries

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

