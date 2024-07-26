Short Interest in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Declines By 52.5%

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the June 30th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 42,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,636. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,353,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,491,000.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

