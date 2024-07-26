Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declines By 75.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the June 30th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

ETB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 49,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,060. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

