Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Drops By 90.0%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 180,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Community during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 187,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Community by 18.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Community by 522.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Trading Down 2.2 %

First Community stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,939. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.43. First Community has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

