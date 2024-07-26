Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Expands By 620.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $278,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

IFV traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $190.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

