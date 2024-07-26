Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Increases By 400.0%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HISF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $44.26. 280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $44.98.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $1,873,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $1,574,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

