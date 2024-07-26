Short Interest in good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Drops By 90.0%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
good natured Products Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GDNPF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 13,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,440. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
good natured Products Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than good natured Products
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.