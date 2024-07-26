Short Interest in good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Drops By 90.0%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

good natured Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GDNPF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 13,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,440. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

