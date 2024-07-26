Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Rises By 1,177.3%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 1,177.3% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Harbor Diversified Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HRBR opened at $0.81 on Friday. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

