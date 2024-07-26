Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Decreases By 81.7%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hypera Stock Down 2.0 %

Hypera stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 1,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Hypera has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $368.97 million during the quarter.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

