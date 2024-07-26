Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Drops By 69.1%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the June 30th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Isuzu Motors Trading Up 0.8 %

Isuzu Motors stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,459. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

